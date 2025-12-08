Georgians Honored at 14th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities

By Rough Draft

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp honored 10 individuals and organizations across the state during their 14th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities.

Presented by the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities, the event recognized the honorees for their respective contributions to the state’s creative sector, including “community involvement, pioneering programs and long-term financial commitment,” said a release.

The City of Atlanta and Savannah both had the highest number of recipients, with two residents from each respective area earning the award.

Representing Atlanta was Tomer Zvulun (Atlanta Opera artistic director who was recognized for his innovative work in the opera scene) and The Suzi Bass Awards (award entity that honors theaters across the city), while Savannah produced Sherrill Milnes (operatic baritone and co-founder of the Savannah VOICE Festival) and Luciana Spracher (Municipal Archives director who secured over $3 million for preservation, digitization and restoration projects).

Other honorees include Andy Gaines (executive director of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre) from Marietta, Sasikala Penumarthi (executive director of the Academy of Kuchipudi Dance) from Duluth, Dennis Skelley (president and CEO of Georgia Rehabilitation Institute) from Augusta, Atlanta Drum Academy (youth percussion program) from Riverdale, the Okefenokee Heritage Center (regional art and history museum) from Waycross and the Union County Historical Society (history preservation group) from Blairsville.

“We are honored to celebrate this year’s honorees for their work to make Georgia such a great place to live and visit,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “From historic preservation to music education to community and cultural centers, these individuals and organizations are providing inspiration and opportunity for creative expression for Georgians across our state.”

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta Used with permission. Follow RoughDraft Atlanta here.