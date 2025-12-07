How the Current Wild West of Hollywood Gives Hope for Indie Filmmakers

By Jason Hellerman

Are you sick of hearing that it’s been a rough couple of years in Hollywood? Between the bursting of the streaming bubble, the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the pull of global incentives… things are kind of bad.

We’re in an era defined by consolidation, and it feels like studios and companies are disappearing left and right.

Hollywood has always been a place in Los Angeles, California, but with all these tumultuous events, people are starting to wonder if Hollywood is going to become more of an idea than anything else.

The Hollywood Reporter just ran an article that spotlights all of the things I mentioned, plus the flight to global production hubs like London, and the implications are huge for anyone trying to build a career outside the studio system.

Spoiler alert: It might actually be a good time for people working in indies!

Let’s dive into it and see what might be in store for the future.

