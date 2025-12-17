LinkedIn and NBCUniversal Partner to Amplify Creative Nonprofits, Including RE:IMAGINE ATL

LinkedIn and Comcast NBCUniversal are collaborating to provide four nonprofits with marketing support through NBCUniversal’s Creative Impact Lab and LinkedIn Ad Grants, with Atlanta’s film nonprofit RE:IMAGINE being selected as one. The NBCUniversal Creative Impact Lab is a social impact program that funds young apprentices from nonprofit creative agencies to produce public service announcements (PSAs) for other nonprofits, with guidance from NBCU’s volunteers. The PSAs are then elevated through LinkedIn’s Ad Grants Program, which provides free advertising and strategic support to select workforce nonprofits.

Creative apprentices from RE:IMAGINE ATL are turning the cameras on themselves to produce a PSA that highlights the organization’s own mission. With the mission to equip the next generation of storytellers, RE:IMAGINE ATL provides training, exposure, and job placement support for young talent pursuing careers in media and entertainment. This includes open workshops, set and studio visits, hands-on training, apprenticeships, education programs, mock sets, and much more.

RE:IMAGINE has been a driving force in launching the careers of young creatives through its partnerships with leading organizations such as the NBA Foundation, Atlanta Film Festival, United Talent Agency, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and Explore Gwinnett.

Also included is NBCUniversal and now LinkedIn:

“Now more than ever, nonprofits need support to tell their stories and reach audiences that can help them grow… By joining forces, we’re not only spotlighting the missions of nonprofits—we’re also demonstrating the power of partnership to drive meaningful, measurable impact,” — Hilary Smith, EVR, Corporate Social Responsibility at NBCU.

RE:IMAGINE’s Executive Director, Jessie Sparrow, offers a sharp, passionate, and grounded perspective on how we build a more inclusive creative economy from the ground up.

Here’s why this matters now:

In 2024 alone, RE:IMAGINE reached over 840 students and more than 40 teaching artists in 17 schools across five counties.

Participants earn over $120,000 per year through paid on-the-job training projects.

More than 40% of their program alumni now hold paid positions on real productions creating client work for NBCUniversal, Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Discovery, the City of Atlanta, and more.

Their year-round programming includes year-long apprenticeships in Social Media Management, Post-Production, Sound Design, Animation, and Journalism, along with the summer-long No Comment Filmmaking Fellowship—where students direct and produce their own films.

Further, RE:IMAGINE hires both local artists and alumni to teach the next year of participants, creating a self-sustaining community.

With Atlanta continuing to grow as a major film and media hub, RE:IMAGINE’s model is proving that inclusive, hyper-local storytelling doesn’t just empower youth, it builds a stronger industry for us all. Demonstrating its commitment to community, RE:IMAGINE partners with local studios, post-secondary schools, and organizations that provide wrap-around service support, creating a truly holistic approach to education and workforce development. With NBC’s and LinkedIn’s help, RE:IMAGINE is eager to see how this uplifts their vision for what’s next.