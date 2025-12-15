Lisa Anders of Explore Gwinnett Honored as Creative Champion of the Year at the Signature 100

Georgia Entertainment honored Lisa Anders, executive director of Explore Gwinnett, as Creative Champion of the Year at the 2025 Signature 100, the state’s premier annual gathering celebrating leadership across Georgia’s creative industries.

Presented at Trilith LIVE, the Signature 100 brings together top executives, creators and policymakers to recognize individuals and organizations shaping Georgia’s future in film, entertainment, tourism and innovation. The Creative Champion of the Year award recognizes leaders whose work has meaningfully advanced Georgia’s creative industries through vision, partnership and sustained impact.

Under Anders’ leadership, Explore Gwinnett has become a national model for how destination marketing organizations can strategically support film, television and creative production as an economic development engine. Gwinnett County has successfully positioned itself as both a production-friendly community and a long-term partner to studios, crews and creators working in Georgia.

“Being recognized as the Creative Champion is an incredible and surprising honor. I am passionate about supporting Georgia’s film industry, driving film and TV production to Gwinnett County and creating partnerships that fuel workforce development and economic growth. Everything we do at the Gwinnett Film Office is a partnership across all levels, and Georgia Entertainment’s continuing elevation and promotion of the creative economy is a driving force,” Anders said.

“Lisa has championed the creative industries as a driver of tourism, workforce development and long-term economic growth,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Her leadership has helped Gwinnett move from being production-friendly to production-strategic, and that distinction matters as Georgia competes globally.”

The award also reflects Anders’ collaborative approach, working closely with state and local partners to ensure that production activity translates into sustained community benefit.

“Lisa has been a consistent champion for all the creative industry disciplines, including art, music, sports, events and film,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “She leads with intention, understands the needs of the industry and shows how tourism and entertainment can work together to create lasting value for a community.”

The Signature 100 is an invite-only event that recognizes Georgia’s most influential leaders across film, music, sports, gaming and the broader creator economy. Honorees are selected for their leadership, impact and commitment to strengthening Georgia’s position as a global creative hub.