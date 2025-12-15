Official Recap: The Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 at Trilith LIVE

Georgia Entertainment held the Signature 100 at Trilith LIVE on Dec. 11. The annual gala drew over 800 guests to the exclusive, invitation-only gathering that convened the most influential entertainment industry leaders, including partners, directors, producers and key stakeholders who shape the policies and business landscape of Georgia’s thriving creative industries. Official Reel

Event Highlights and Activations

Ahead of the formal program, select VIP guests were invited to a private behind-the-scenes tour of Trilith LIVE.

The evening opened with welcoming remarks from Matt McClain, Dan T. Cathy, and Frank Patterson, setting the tone for the Signature 100 and its focus on leadership, creativity and collaboration.

Georgia Entertainment also unveiled the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal, marking a key milestone as the organization approaches its tenth year. (Online version.)

During the program, the community paused to honor the life and legacy of Craig Miller, recognizing his lasting influence and inspiration within Georgia’s creative ecosystem.

Numerous legislators and elected officials were in attendance. Senator and Chairman Blake Tillery offered special remarks reflecting on 2025 and sharing his perspective on the year ahead.

The Trilith Institute was recognized as the nonprofit honoree for the evening, highlighted by remarks from Jeffrey Stepakoff, MFA, underscoring the Institute’s role in education, workforce development and creative leadership.

Last year’s Creative Champion of the Year, Christopher Escobar, returned to help present the honor to Lisa Anders, Executive Director of Explore Gwinnett, recognizing her leadership at the intersection of tourism, film and economic development.

Timothy Minard, last year’s Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year, announced the recipients of the Creative Entrepreneurs of the Year award: Ryan Johnson and Chris Peay, co-founders of Cxmmunity Media, honoring their impact as founders and creative-economy builders.

Following the program, the celebration continued with a rooftop after-party at Barleygarden, presented by Film Quality Services, providing additional opportunities for connection and networking.

In parallel, Whiskytree hosted a private dinner at Enzo’s for legislators and invited guests.

The Signature 100 concluded with Creating Well: A Nashville–Atlanta Conversation on Creative Wellness and Production Culture, a VIP breakfast hosted at the Trilith Guesthouse and presented by the Trilith Foundation. It focused on mental health, production culture and cross-market collaboration between Atlanta and Nashville. (Recap and pictures.)

The evening was presented by Trilith LIVE with Hanna Brothers, along with strategic partners ICP, NEP Sweetwater, ShowRig, MBS, Lightscape and SCADpro. These organizations represent the backbone of Georgia’s production infrastructure and services sector.

“The Signature 100 is our way of celebrating and acknowledging the key role the creative industries play in the state of Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment.

All red carpet photos by Shootworks

Other photos by: Crizz Quinn, Dave Warner and Alex Cormier