Ryan Johnson and Chris Peay of Cxmmunity Media Named Georgia’s Entertainment Entrepreneurs of the Year at the Signature 100

Georgia Entertainment honored Ryan Johnson and Chris Peay, co-founders of Cxmmunity Media, as Georgia’s Entertainment Entrepreneurs of the Year at the Signature 100, the state’s premier annual event celebrating leadership and innovation across Georgia’s creative industries.

Presented at Trilith LIVE, the Signature 100 convenes top executives, creators and policymakers to recognize individuals and organizations driving Georgia’s growth in film, media, music and emerging creative industries. The Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes founders who are building scalable, impactful businesses while expanding opportunity and infrastructure for creators.

Through Cxmmunity Media, Johnson and Peay have built one of the most influential platforms supporting underrepresented creatives and storytellers, connecting talent to capital, studios and global brands. Their work has helped elevate Georgia’s role as a production destination and a place where companies, intellectual property and creative careers are built.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from Georgia Entertainment. This award isn’t just a celebration of my journey; it’s a testament to the communities, creators and innovators who inspire me every day. Entrepreneurship is faith in action, and I’m grateful for every person who has walked with me, challenged me and believed in the vision. Thank you for seeing the possibility in our work and the power in our purpose,” said Johnson.

“Being an entrepreneur is not for the weak. We felt that truth from day one of building Cxmmunity. Every challenge has only reinforced our belief that small, consistent actions create big change, and that the only permission you really ever need is your own. Those mindsets carried us through every win and every setback,” Peay said.

Being named to the Georgia 100 is an amazing acknowledgment of the mission that started it all: elevating gaming culture, opening doors for underrepresented creators, and helping brands authentically reach the youth who move culture forward. Georgia continues to prove it’s a home for innovation in gaming, media and entertainment, and we’re proud to build our impact here,” he continued.

Cxmmunity Media has been recognized nationally for its work bridging creators with studios, brands and investors, while maintaining deep roots in Georgia’s creative ecosystem.

“Ryan and Chris represent the next generation of entertainment leadership in Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “They’re not waiting for permission or chasing trends. They’re building real platforms, creating access and proving that Georgia can originate companies and culture with national and global relevance.”

“What makes Ryan and Chris stand out is their clarity of purpose,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “They understand that entrepreneurship in entertainment is about more than content. They champion community, ownership and long-term opportunity. Their impact is already being felt well beyond Georgia.”

The Signature 100 is an invite-only annual gathering that honors Georgia’s most influential leaders across film, music, sports, gaming and the broader creator economy. Honorees are selected based on leadership, innovation and their contribution to Georgia’s position as a global creative hub.