WATCH: LaQuanda Plantt talks production at ‘Beyond the Gates’

LaQuanda Plantt has built her career at the intersection of precision logistics and creative storytelling, with her current role as production supervisor for CBS’s “Beyond the Gates” representing the culmination of years navigating Georgia’s dynamic entertainment landscape.

Her position on the soap opera places her at the operational heart of a production that exemplifies the state’s capacity to support high-volume, fast-paced content creation. The demanding schedule requires both technical expertise and a deep understanding of how creative vision translates into daily execution. Plantt has a front-row seat to how Georgia’s infrastructure and talent pool enable productions that would challenge even established markets.

Her perspective illustrates not only the mechanics of keeping a hit series running on its notoriously compressed timeline but also the professional pathways available to those who understand that Georgia’s entertainment industry thrives on the marriage of creative ambition and operational excellence.

