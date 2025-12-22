Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Now At $89M Opening, Thrusts Disney Toward $6B WW; ‘David’ Still $22M Angel Studios Record, ‘Housemaid’ Tidy At $19M

The weekend opening for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is slightly higher both domestic and worldwide respectively with $89M and $347M. Sunday came in better stateside with an estimated $24.5M than the $23M Disney called it at; yesterday holding at -13% from Saturday. That’s better than the -18% Saturday-to-Sunday ease on Avatar: Way of Water. International raises to $258M.

Angel Studios’ David and Lionsgate’s The Housemaid are staying steady at $22M and $19M for the weekend, we hear. Paramount’s SpongeBob Movie: The Search for Squarepants is coming in at $15.6M after a slightly lighter Sunday of $4.3M.

Per ComScore school calendar, today 81% of K-12 are out with 91% colleges. This rises to 82% and 95% respectively tomorrow, with essentially everybody off from Christmas Eve through Jan. 1.

Read more at Deadline