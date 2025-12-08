Let’s Go to Sundance!

Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Zootopia 2’ Races To $916M Global Through 2nd Weekend, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Fires Up $109M

By Staff on Film & TV, News

After just two weekends, Disney’s Zootopia 2 has already reached $915.8M worldwide, including $695.3M from the international box office. The $1B threshold will be crossed within the next week.

After setting a number of records last weekend, the continued runaway performance for the Jared Bush- and Byron Howard-directed movie has also achieved new milestones with the sophomore session. With this weekend’s numbers, Zootopia 2 has become the No. 3 Hollywood release of 2025 worldwide and No. 1 internationally. In ChinaZ2, at $430.4M, is also now the No. 2 studio movie ever in the market, behind only Avengers: Endgame.

Japan was new this frame, opening at No. 1 with $12.3M for the 2nd best start ever for a Hollywood movie, behind only Frozen 2.

Read more at Deadline

 

