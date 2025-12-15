Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Zootopia 2’s Third Weekend $26M+ No. 1 Win Herds Moviegoers

The 50th weekend of the year is ringing up $80M per ComScore, off -13% from a year ago; but that’s only because last year there were two wide-entries, ironically failed fanboy titles, in Sony’s dud Kraven the Hunter ($11M) and New Line’s misfire Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim ($4.5M). If you subtract those two movies, you essentially had the potency of carryovers (Moana 2 was No. 1 with $26.4M and Wicked No. 2 with $22.6M), and this weekend those are Disney’s third frame of Zootopia 2 with $26.3M, -39%, and Universal/Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 with $19.5M, -70%.

The greater glory for Zootopia 2 is offshore with an overall global haul of $1.13 billion making it officially the No. 1 MPA global release of the year (besting Disney’s own Lilo & Stitch), and the 7th highest grossing MPA animated title overall. The pic is the No. 2 MPA release in China with $502M behind only Avengers: Endgame (reported, unadjusted total is $632.1M). Disney owns three of the top five spots for MPA titles in the Middle Kingdom.

Updated Sunday chart:

1.Zootopia 2 (Dis) 3,835 (-165) theaters, Fri $6.2M (-39%), 3-day $26.3M (-39%), Total $258.97M/Wk 3

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Uni) 3,579 (+167) theaters, Fri $5.6M (-81%), Sat $8.4M Sun $5.37M 3-day $19.5M (-70%), Total $95.4M/Wk 2

3. Wicked: For Good (Uni) 3,480 (-505) theaters, Fri $2.27M (-50%) Sat $3.65M Sun $2.6M 3-day $8.55M (-51%), Total $312.1M/Wk 4

4. Dhurandhar (Moviegoer) 377 (-13) theaters, Fri $939K (=81%), 3-day $3.5M (+78%), Total $7.9M/Wk 2

The Aditya Dhar directed movie, starring Ranveer Singh is putting up impressive numbers in NYC, Toronto, Austin, DC, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco and Dallas to name a few. The movie is inspired by true events set in the gritty criminal vein of underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals, and tradecrafts of espionage.

Read more at Deadline