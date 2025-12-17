Woodruff Arts Center Welcomes Five New Board of Trustees at Fall Meeting

The Woodruff Arts Center—home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art—welcomed five new members to its Board of Trustees during the Arts Center’s Fall Board Meeting on November 17:

Valeda Dent, Ph.D. ​– Inaugural Vice Provost for the Libraries​, Michael C. Carlos Museum, and the Center for Digital Scholarship at Emory University​ Inaugural Vice Provost for the Libraries​, Michael C. Carlos Museum, and the Center for Digital Scholarship at Emory University​

Somia Farid Silber​ – Chief Executive Officer​, Edible Brands​ Chief Executive Officer​, Edible Brands​

Jim Irwin ​ – President​, New City Properties​ President​, New City Properties​

Melody Lee​ – Chief Marketing Officer​, Mercedes-Benz USA​ Chief Marketing Officer​, Mercedes-Benz USA​

David Wagner ​– Chief Executive Officer, SureCost​ Chief Executive Officer, SureCost​

“We are privileged to welcome these distinguished leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Hala Moddelmog, President and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center. “Each brings a distinctive perspective that will strengthen and guide the Woodruff Arts Center. They join an extraordinary group whose insight and dedication are invaluable to our mission, and I am honored to work alongside such visionary leaders committed to elevating the arts and arts education in our community.”

The new Trustees join a diverse group representing all sectors of Atlanta, including leaders in the business, nonprofit, entertainment, and education sectors. Since 1968, the Board of Trustees has leveraged its extensive expertise to expand access to the Woodruff Arts Center’s proven educational programming and ensure the Arts Center is a place for everyone to experience the transformative power of the arts.

woodruffcenter.org/leadership/ board-of-trustees . For a full list of the Board of Trustees, visit