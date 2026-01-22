98TH OSCARS® NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED

Oscar®-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the 98th Oscars® nominations today (Thursday, January 22, 2026), live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills via a global livestream on Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy’s digital platforms, ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, broadcast media and an international satellite feed.

Brooks and Pullman announced the nominees in two groups starting at 5:30 a.m. PT, followed by the remaining categories at 5:41 a.m. PT. For a complete list of nominees, visit www.oscars.org.

Academy members from each of the 19 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, costume designers nominate costume designers, etc. In the Animated Feature Film, Animated Short Film, International Feature Film and Live Action Short Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of members from all branches who opt in to participate and have met the eligibility requirements. All active members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. Members submitted nomination ballots from 88 countries.

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Active members of the Academy must view all nominated films to be eligible to vote.

Finals voting begins on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and concludes on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Visit https://www.oscars.org/oscars/voting for more information.

All rounds of Oscars voting are conducted by secret online ballot, tabulated by the independent accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

To access the complete nominations press kit, visit www.press.oscars.org.