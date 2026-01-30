AJFF announces 2026 festival dates, films and guest appearances

Tickets for the 26th Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February 4, at 12 p.m. ET. The Festival takes place in theaters across metro Atlanta February 18–March 3, with selected films available to stream at home statewide via AJFF’s Virtual Cinema March 6–15.

As the flagship program of ATL Jewish Film, the 2026 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival presents 49 feature films and 16 short films from 20 countries, including newly announced distinctions such as the North American Premiere of Stay Forte and the Oscar-nominated short film The Butterfly. Tickets and full schedule information are available at AJFF.org.

This year’s lineup includes three world premieres, four North American premieres, four U.S. Premieres, and seven regional premieres, showcasing bold new work from filmmakers around the globe. Exploring themes of identity, family, resilience, social justice, and the power of memory, the Festival reflects the global Jewish experience and its intersections with broader cultural, historical, and contemporary issues.

Newly Confirmed Guest Appearances:

Newly confirmed guest appearances add depth and urgency to this year’s Festival, with several filmmakers and subjects traveling internationally to participate in post-screening conversations.

Nancy Spielberg , producer of A Letter to David and sister of Steven Spielberg, will attend for a special screening and discussion of the film, which has garnered international acclaim following its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Miami Jewish Film Festival. A Letter to David unfolds as a cinematic letter to the filmmaker’s friend David Cunio, who was abducted on October 7, 2023 and, along with his brother Ariel, was released in October 2025.

will attend the U.S. premiere of , a documentary exploring the assassination of a Nazi diplomat by a teenage Jewish refugee. Author Roland Perez, whose autobiography inspired the Opening Night film Once Upon My Mother, will be in attendance to launch this year’s Festival. The film is an irresistible French dramedy that blends emotional depth with warmth and wit.

Previously announced guest participants include Matthew Shear (Fantasy Life), Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein), Jill Kargman (Influenced), and Henry Bean (The Believer). A full list of all guest appearances is available on the AJFF website.

“The response to this year’s lineup has been incredibly energizing,” said Kenny Blank, executive and artistic director of ATL Jewish Film. “As we celebrate our 26th year and launch a full season of programming, we’re excited to welcome audiences back into theaters for films that spark conversation, deepen understanding, and create connection.”

Inspired by AJFF’s mission to inspire new levels of social and cultural understanding, the organization will continue its In Conversation series of free in-person and virtual events throughout the Festival. These discussions expand on key themes raised by this year’s films, with programs exploring ethics, trauma, and the moral weight of the lens; art, memory, and endurance; and Jewish women, power, and the courage to break silence. Events will take place at CityBar in Sandy Springs and online via Zoom.

This year also offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at storytelling in progress with a special sneak peek of The Day After, the inaugural recipient of ATL Jewish Film’s Filmmaker Fund. Created in partnership with Jewish Story Partners, the Fund provides direct financial support, creative mentorship, and curatorial guidance to filmmakers bringing new Jewish stories to life. Directed by Yuval Orr and Aziz Abu Sarah, The Day After follows Israelis and Palestinians traveling together to Northern Ireland to study that region’s peace process. Attendees will hear from the filmmakers and view exclusive early clips ahead of the film’s premiere later this year.

Other Festival Highlights & Special Events Include:

World, U.S., and Regional Premieres: World premieres include Nuremberg 45 and My Friend Sam ; North American premiere of Stay Forte ; U.S. premiere of Proud Jewish Boy ; and Southeast premieres of Kichka: Telling Myself , Raoul Wallenberg: Missing Inaction , The Soundman , and They Fight With Cameras .

World premieres include and ; North American premiere of ; U.S. premiere of ; and Southeast premieres of , , , and . Stories of Family, Identity & Belonging: Intimate portraits unfold in Mama , Dead Language , and Book of Ruth , while Franz , Parting the Waters , and Labors of Love: The Life and Legacy of Henrietta Szold spotlight enduring legacies and moral courage.

Intimate portraits unfold in , , and , while , , and spotlight enduring legacies and moral courage. Films Responding to the Aftermath of October 7: Selections including A Letter to David , Holding Liat , Stay Forte , and The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue offer testimony, reflection, and complex human perspective. Coexistence, My Ass! and The Sea examine ongoing tensions and the human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian reality.

Selections including , , , and offer testimony, reflection, and complex human perspective. and examine ongoing tensions and the human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian reality. Restorations & Anniversary Screenings: Newly restored and classic works include An American Tail , The Believer starring Ryan Gosling, and Sunshine starring Ralph Fiennes. The 1936 Yiddish classic I Have Sinned will screen free for the community.

Newly restored and classic works include , starring Ryan Gosling, and starring Ralph Fiennes. The 1936 Yiddish classic will screen free for the community. Young Professionals Night: A 25th-anniversary screening of Kissing Jessica Stein , a landmark comedy that pioneered LGBTQ representation on screen, anchors this popular evening celebrating connection and community through film.

A 25th-anniversary screening of , a landmark comedy that pioneered LGBTQ representation on screen, anchors this popular evening celebrating connection and community through film. Spotlight Screening: Sixty Six (20th Anniversary), timed to Atlanta’s 2026 FIFA World Cup moment, is a charming coming-of-age tale in which a bar mitzvah collides with a once-in-a-lifetime soccer match.

(20th Anniversary), timed to Atlanta’s 2026 FIFA World Cup moment, is a charming coming-of-age tale in which a bar mitzvah collides with a once-in-a-lifetime soccer match. Education & Field Trip Screenings: The world premiere of My Friend Sam offers students an uplifting portrait of an unexpected bond between a Holocaust survivor and global music icon Regina Spektor, underscoring AJFF’s commitment to education through film.

Festival Venues (February 18–March 3, 2026):

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Plaza Theatre

Tara Theatre

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse