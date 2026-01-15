Atlanta Comedy Film Festival 2026 Announces Celebrity Fireside Conversations at 7 Stages Theatre

Cinema Life’s Atlanta Comedy Film Festival 2026 will take place January 23, 24, and 26, 2026, at 7 Stages Theatre, continuing the organization’s mission to champion comedy as both entertainment and cultural commentary. Led by founder Caroline King, Cinema Life is an all–female-led indie film festival collective committed to filmmaker access, professional craft, and community impact.

A marquee highlight of the 2026 festival is an intimate celebrity fireside conversation with actor French Stewart and writer/producer Vanessa Claire Stewart, offering rare access to the creative life behind decades of comedy on screen. This candid discussion explores film collaboration, comedy with 4 cameras for TV, and the creative process behind building comedy across performance and production—from network television to independent film.

Best known to audiences as Harry Solomon on 3rd Rock From the Sun, French Stewart brings decades of experience and insight to the Cinema Life stage, reflecting on a career that spans iconic television, studio films, and character-driven storytelling that continues to resonate with audiences today. His recent work includes the SXSW Audience Winner 2024 acclaimed independent film Bob Trevino Likes It, underscoring his continued relevance in both mainstream and indie spaces.

In addition to the festival’s professional programming, actor Jonathan Spencer will take the stage to explore “The Fine Line Between Cringe and Comedy,” sharing insider perspectives on comedic timing, improvisation, creative risk, and how small moments become unforgettable on screen.

This conversation dives into the craft behind some of Spencer’s most memorable work, including:

Pineapple Express – making small roles stand out; auditioning for Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow and lessons taken from the experience

Vice Principals – dark, absurd comedy; finding humor in morally questionable characters and working with Jody Hill, Danny McBride, and Walton Goggins

InAPPropriate Comedy – sketch chemistry, improvisation, and working with Adrien Brody

Shameless / Mad Men – how actors know when a joke lands, when to improvise, and how timing and reaction can make or break a scene

Presented by Cinema Life, this conversation is designed for actors, writers, filmmakers, and comedy enthusiasts seeking a deeper understanding of what separates bold comedy from material that misses the mark.

The festival kicks off Friday, January 23, with an opening night celebration featuring red carpet arrivals, special guests, and live stand-up comedy, setting the tone for a weekend of creative exchange and collaboration. Throughout the weekend, Cinema Life will continue to elevate comedic voices and foster meaningful dialogue, particularly for women and underrepresented creators. Open to the public.

Event details:

Location: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

Dates: January 23, 24, and 26, 2026

Tickets (limited availability): https:// cinemalife.ticketspice.com/ acff2026