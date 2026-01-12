Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Unveils Official Selections for 26th Edition

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF), the flagship program of the year-round organization ATL Jewish Film, today announced the official lineup for its 26th edition, taking place in theaters across metro Atlanta February 18–March 3, 2026, with selected films available for streaming at home in the Virtual Cinema, March 6–15. The full schedule can be accessed at AJFF.org and through the AJFF mobile app.

Welcoming audiences of all backgrounds, the 2026 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival delivers a rich, thought-provoking slate of films that blend humanity, humor, and joy, inviting viewers to open their hearts, challenge assumptions, and engage in stimulating conversations.

This year’s lineup of 49 feature films and 16 short films includes three world premieres, three North American premieres, and seven regional premieres, showcasing new work from filmmakers around the globe. With films highlighting identity, family, resilience, social justice, and the power of memory, the festival explores the global Jewish experience and its intersections with broader cultural, historical, and contemporary issues.

Attendees can look forward to appearances by notable film talent and creatives throughout the festival, including Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein), Jill Kargman (Influenced), Matthew Shear (Fantasy Life), Nancy Spielberg (A Letter to David), and Regina Spektor (My Friend Sam) with additional filmmakers and special guests to be announced.

Opening Night on Wednesday, February 18, at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, kicks things off with the Atlanta premiere of the irresistible French dramedy Once Upon My Mother, an exuberant crowd-pleaser that balances emotional depth with warmth and wit.

This year will also offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at storytelling in progress with a special sneak peek of The Day After, the inaugural recipient of ATL Jewish Film’s Filmmaker Fund. Supported through the Kenny Blank Vision Initiative and in partnership with Jewish Story Partners, the Filmmaker Fund provides direct financial support, creative mentorship, and curatorial guidance to filmmakers bringing new Jewish stories to life. The Day After, from filmmakers Yuval Orr and Aziz Abu Sarah, follows Israelis and Palestinians traveling together to Northern Ireland to learn from that region’s peace process.

“The 26th annual festival marks a monumental moment as we both launch a full season of ATL Jewish Film programming, and begin our second quarter-century,” said Kenny Blank, executive and artistic director. “Our films invite reflection, conversation, and connection long after the credits roll, and we’re proud to share them with audiences across Atlanta and throughout Georgia.”

Other Festival Highlights & Special Events Include:

World , U.S. , and Regional Premieres : World Premieres include Nuremberg 45 and My Friend Sam , the U.S. Premiere of Proud Jewish Boy , and Southeast Premieres of Kichka: Telling Myself , Raoul Wallenberg: Missing Inaction , The Soundman , and They Fight With Cameras .

, , and : World Premieres include and , the U.S. Premiere of , and Southeast Premieres of , , , and . Stories of Family, Identity, and Belonging : Intimate portraits unfold in Mama , Dead Language , and Book of Ruth , while Franz , Parting the Waters , and Labors of Love: The Life and Legacy of Henrietta Szold spotlight enduring legacies and moral courage.

: Intimate portraits unfold in , , and , while , , and spotlight enduring legacies and moral courage. Films Responding to the Aftermath of October 7 : Selections including A Letter to David , Holding Liat , Stay Forte , and The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue offer testimony, reflection, and complex human perspective. Coexistence, My Ass! and The Sea examine ongoing tensions and the human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian reality.

: Selections including , , , and offer testimony, reflection, and complex human perspective. and examine ongoing tensions and the human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian reality. Celebrating Cinema with Restorations & Anniversary Screenings : Newly restored and classic works include An American Tail , The Believer starring Ryan Gosling, and Sunshine starring Ralph Fiennes. I Have Sinned , the 1936 Yiddish classic, will be a free screening for the community.

: Newly restored and classic works include , starring Ryan Gosling, and starring Ralph Fiennes. , the 1936 Yiddish classic, will be a free screening for the community. Young Professionals Night : A 25th anniversary screening of Kissing Jessica Stein , a landmark comedy pioneering LGBT representation in cinema, headlines this popular evening with a party atmosphere that celebrates connection and community through film.

: A , a landmark comedy pioneering LGBT representation in cinema, headlines this popular evening with a party atmosphere that celebrates connection and community through film. Spotlight Screening : Sixty Six (20th Anniversary) timed to Atlanta’s 2026 FIFA World Cup moment is a charming coming-of-age tale in which a bar mitzvah collides with a once-in-a-lifetime soccer match.

: (20th Anniversary) timed to Atlanta’s 2026 FIFA World Cup moment is a charming coming-of-age tale in which a bar mitzvah collides with a once-in-a-lifetime soccer match. Education & Field Trip Screening: The World Premiere of My Friend Sam offers students an uplifting portrait of an unexpected bond between a Holocaust survivor and global music icon Regina Spektor, underscoring AJFF’s commitment to education through film.

Theater Locations February 18–March 3, 2026

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Plaza Theatre

Tara Theatre

The Spring Cinema & Taphouse

2026 Festival by the Numbers

25 narrative features , 24 documentaries, 1 work-in-progress, and 16 shorts

Feature premieres include 3 World premieres, 3 North American premieres, 4 U.S. premieres, and 7 Southeast premieres.

Films from 20 countries, including Israel, Brazil, Poland, and the United States

80+ in-theater screenings and events across 4 venues

20 features and 16 shorts available through streaming statewide in the Virtual Cinema for 10 days following the in-theater screenings

Tickets and memberships are available at AJFF.org, with member presales beginning on January 21 and public on-sale following on February 4.