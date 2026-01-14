CineFi Launches as the First Fully Digital Credit Union for Entertainment Professionals

CineFi is now available as the first fully digital credit union serving television, motion picture, music, gaming, content creation, and influencer professionals in Atlanta, addressing a long-standing gap in financial services for the entertainment industry and the broader ecosystem that supports it..

Designed specifically for the unique financial realities of creative professionals, CineFi’s tailored digital experience is built upon more than 50 years of entertainment industry expertise. Launched by First Entertainment Credit Union, the premier financial institution for movie and television professionals both above and below the line, CineFi brings a future-ready banking platform to creatives in Atlanta and beyond. CineFi delivers a seamless digital experience with premium financial products featuring round-up savings on debit card purchases, high-yield checking and savings accounts, direct deposits up to two days early, no account fees, access to more than 33,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and ATM surcharge rebates.

Beyond banking, CineFi is committed to strengthening the entertainment and adjacent communities it serves including nonprofits, schools, organizations, festivals, and other companies who contribute to or are portrayed on the silver screen.

“At CineFi, we believe financial empowerment is essential to creative freedom,” said Stephen Owen, President and CEO of First Entertainment Credit Union and CineFi. “By creating a credit union built exclusively for entertainment professionals, we’re giving both established talent and rising voices the tools they need to thrive—not just financially, but as part of a stronger, more connected creative community.”

With its launch, CineFi establishes a bold new standard in financial services for the entertainment industry—one that blends efficiency of digital banking with a deep commitment to community, creativity, and long-term growth.

CineFi is now available to those in the Atlanta metropolitan area, and as a fully digital credit union, its services are available nationwide, giving members anywhere access to accounts, ATMs, and digital banking tools. For specific eligibility requirements or to sign up, visit cinefi.com.