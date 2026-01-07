Discover Dunwoody Announces Fourth Quarter Award Recipient

Discover Dunwoody recognizes Ashley Saunders as the Quarter 4 2025 recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Award. This quarterly recognition honors professionals who demonstrate consistent contributions to the film and entertainment industry, and Ashley’s continued work since being named a monthly recipient in April 2025 reflects her ongoing commitment to the field.

Ashley’s path into entertainment began with a strong foundation in music. While studying Music Business Management at Belmont University, she gained hands-on experience through an internship with a brand manager and planned to build a career in the music industry. When a family situation required her to step away from school, she pivoted while holding onto her creative drive. That determination later led her to Full Sail University, where she pursued film and officially launched her career behind the scenes.

Her first role as a production assistant on a low-budget film in Louisiana came at a pivotal moment, as the state’s film tax incentives were beginning to attract major productions. Ashley quickly proved herself, and after working on two projects, she was offered a position as a Travel Coordinator. Although the role was new territory, her interest in logistics and travel, paired with mentorship from Production Supervisor Jen Wall, helped her find a niche that would shape her career. Jen remains a close friend and mentor, reinforcing the importance of guidance and collaboration within the industry.

