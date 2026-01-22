From SCAD to Sundance: A Professor and Student Make Their Mark

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) celebrates the extraordinary achievements of its creative community as Run Amok, a dark comedy written and directed by Nitzan Bachar “NB” Mager, heads into competition at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. The film showcases the artistry and collaboration of two of SCAD’s own—professor and producer Frank Hall Green and freshman Pilot Bunch (B.F.A, film and television, Locust Grove, Ga.) —whose talents shine alongside an acclaimed ensemble cast.

“It’s surreal to be going to Sundance. People work their whole lives for this opportunity, and I feel incredibly honored,” Bunch said. “What makes it even more special is knowing my mom has always dreamed of seeing one of my films, or my siblings’, at Sundance, and now that dream is coming true.”

At SCAD, students regularly collaborate with professors and industry professionals on professional projects, gaining real-world experience while learning. On Run Amok, this dynamic is on full display: Bunch, an emerging artist, works with Green, an industry veteran, to help create a compelling, character-driven story while still in school.

“Being a working actor while studying at SCAD has been an incredible experience,” added Bunch. “Unlike more rigid programs, SCAD allows me to balance auditions and professional work with rigorous training, while also giving me the tools to create my own projects. As an actor, I wanted to study Film and Television to gain a deeper understanding of every aspect of the industry, so I can tell my own stories, collaborate effectively, and bring my vision to life on screen. The program is unique because it teaches every part of the process, from production to collaboration, while connecting me with mentors, industry professionals, and a community of creative peers. SCAD’s professional resources, from state-of-the-art facilities to a dedicated production and casting office, make this experience rare for a student. It’s challenging, but it’s preparing me to succeed in the industry while growing as an artist and collaborator.”

This hands-on approach reflects SCAD’s commitment to preparing students for careers in the creative industries through mentorship, professional experience, and collaborative opportunities.

“What makes SCAD’s film program so powerful is how directly it connects education to the industry,” said Green. “As a working independent film producer, I bring my real-world experience into the classroom so students understand how films are actually made—from story development to post-production. For Run Amok, I brought eight SCAD students onto the production, giving them firsthand experience on a professional set. That’s the SCAD model: bridging the classroom and the career. Georgia’s thriving film ecosystem makes this possible—our students are learning and working in the same environment as today’s top filmmakers.”

Other students and alumni contributing to the production include Anna Jane Gustavsen (B.F.A., Film and Television, 2024; B.F.A., Acting, 2024), who served as background casting director and coordinator, along with seven other recent alumni and current students who contributed as casting coordinators, editors, set assistants, and office assistants:

Brynn Lilley (M.F.A., Film and Television, 2024)

Hadley Holyoak (M.F.A., Film and Television, 2025)

Olivia Graff (B.F.A., Film and Television, 2026)

Kay Tagliaferri (B.F.A., Film and Television, 2025)

Ayush Thayya (M.F.A., Film and Television, 2025)

Jules Santamauro (B.F.A., Film and Television, 2023)

JJ Zink (B.F.A., Film and Television, 2026)

Run Amok tells a bold, satirical story about a teenage girl who stages an elaborate musical about the one day her high school wishes it could forget. The film stars Alyssa Marvin, Patrick Wilson, Margaret Cho, Elizabeth Marvel, and Molly Ringwald. Run Amok will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26 at the Eccles Theatre in Park City. For additional in-person and online screenings click here.

Request an invitation to Georgia Entertainment’s Script to Screen event in Park City on January 23 for a special panel discussion featuring Frank Hall Green, SCAD professor and producer (Run Amok), here.