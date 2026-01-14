Georgia Entertainment names new Editor in Chief

Georgia Entertainment has promoted Jennifer Reynolds to editor in chief, effective immediately. Reynolds previously served multiple roles within the organization, most recently serving as managing editor.

In her new role, Reynolds will streamline content and operations across Georgia Entertainment’s channels, overseeing editorial strategy, team management and production of The Creative Economy Journal, an annual feature magazine.

Reynolds joined Georgia Entertainment as a features writer and has held roles including project manager and overseeing team operations. Her promotion consolidates her leadership across content development and operational management.

“This is an exciting moment to step into this role,” Reynolds said. “As the creative economy continues to grow and change, Georgia Entertainment will continue to find meaningful ways to serve our partners and readers. The lines between industries continue to blur, leading to new possibilities for creators across the state. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead our content team as we explore what’s next for this industry.”

Founder and CEO Randy Davidson praised Reynolds’ commitment to the publication and the state’s entertainment industry.

“Reynolds has brought an incredible level of dedication to both Georgia and Georgia Entertainment over the past several years,” Davidson said. “Her writing, leadership and industry insight reflect a deep care for this work and the people behind it. We’re proud to see her step into this role and excited for what’s ahead.”

President Jezlan Moyet emphasized Reynolds’ industry expertise and leadership.

“Reynolds is a thoughtful and respected voice in entertainment journalism and industry analysis,” Moyet said. “Her understanding of Georgia’s creative economy, along with her ability to mentor and guide teams, makes her a natural fit for this position. Her perspective on how entertainment, sports, technology and traditional creative industries connect will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

