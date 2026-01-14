Gov. Kemp Highlights Entertainment Innovation in 2026 Creative Economy Journal

Gov. Brian Kemp underscored Georgia’s growing leadership in sports and entertainment innovation in a letter featured in the 2026 edition of “The Creative Economy Journal,” unveiled by Georgia Entertainment at the Signature 100 gala Dec. 11.

The annual publication examines the intersection of sports, entertainment and creativity across the state. Kemp’s letter highlights Georgia’s expanding entertainment districts and their role as major economic drivers that strengthen tourism, create jobs and elevate the state’s global profile.

“It is an honor to join Georgia Entertainment in highlighting where sports, entertainment and innovation converge,” Kemp wrote. “As we carry on that legacy, we’re proud to offer some of the most innovative, world-class experiences in the world right here in the Peach State.”

Georgia’s tourism industry continues to set records. In 2024, the state welcomed 174.2 million visitors who spent $45.2 billion, marking the third consecutive year of record-breaking tourism numbers. Georgia ranked No. 5 nationally for overnight visitation for the fifth year in a row. Tourism generates $82 billion in statewide economic impact and supports more than 470,000 jobs.

Kemp pointed to destinations such as The Battery Atlanta, the Gas South District and the area surrounding Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as sports and entertainment districts in Columbus, Macon and Savannah, as examples of Georgia’s leadership in next-generation event experiences.

“By combining sports and concert venues, bars and restaurants, retail and accommodations in one place, seeing your favorite team or band play is now just part of the overall experience,” Kemp wrote. “The creative industries in Georgia are major economic drivers for our state, boosting tourism, providing jobs for hardworking Georgians and bolstering our presence on the world stage.”

Georgia Entertainment unveiled the journal during its Signature 100 gala, which recognizes leaders and organizations shaping the state’s entertainment economy. The 2026 edition was designed in collaboration with the Savannah College of Art and Design’s SCADpro program.

“I’d like to thank our partners at Georgia Entertainment for their work and commitment to ensuring the success of these industries for generations to come,” Kemp wrote. “We’re looking forward to more opportunities to showcase what entertainment innovation looks like in Georgia.”

The journal is available online here.

Full letter from Governor Brian P. Kemp:

Greetings,

It is an honor to join Georgia Entertainment and join in highlighting Where Sports, Entertainment and Innovation Converge. The culture and history of our great state is made up of iconic moments in sports, music and entertainment. As we carry on that legacy, we’re proud to offer some of the most innovative, world-class experiences in the world right here in the Peach State.

From The Battery Atlanta and the Gas South District to the growing area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and sports and entertainment districts in cities such as Columbus, Macon, Savannah and more, Georgia is leading by example when it comes to the future of event destinations. By combining sports and concert venues, bars and restaurants, retail, and accommodations in one place, seeing your favorite team or band play is now just part of the overall experience. The creative industries in Georgia are major economic drivers for our state, boosting tourism, providing jobs for hardworking Georgians, and bolstering our presence on the world stage.

I’d like to thank our partners at Georgia Entertainment for their work and commitment to ensuring the success of these industries for generations to come. We’re looking forward to more opportunities to showcase what entertainment innovation looks like in Georgia.

Sincerely

Brian P. Kemp