How Adam Bova Is Shaping Columbus’ Independent Film Scene

By Jordan Massey

Adam Bova has been involved in the film industry for about 15 years, initially beginning his journey in 2010 after moving to Virginia Beach, Va., to pursue his Master of Fine Arts in Directing Cinema and Television at Regent University. Despite having this degree in directing, Bova stated that he has not gotten the opportunity to direct any projects himself throughout his career.

“I’ve actually done a whole lot more producing, assistant directing, sound editing, that kind of thing,” said Bova, as opposed to directing his own pieces. His experience on-set began when he started booking sound gigs while still in graduate school, working on a few television projects for the Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery, as well as a few one-day projects that came through the Virginia-Washington D.C. area. It was also during this time that Bova booked a job working on the Netflix series Afflicted, where his duties consisted of running sound for one of the units for one of the people they were following during the progression of the show.

Bova remained in the area for about a decade before eventually feeling that the Virginia Production Alliance and state legislature failed to live up to promises to increase tax credit film caps for filmmakers across the state of Virginia. “I listened to that for 10 years, I gave them 10 years,” he added. “So we decided to move down here to Georgia, because the industry is so much larger here than it is in Virginia.”

After looking at a couple of different teaching opportunities available in Georgia, Bova and his wife eventually moved to Columbus.

