January 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

By Staff on Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified, productions. Learn more at Georgia.org

Adventure Garage TV Reality
AEW Dynamite/Collision S7 TV Reality TBS
After Foster Care Documentary
All the Sinners Bleed S1 TV Series Netflix
Behind the Curtain S6 TV Reality ASO Productions
Beyond the Gates S2 TV Series CBS
Chad Powers S2 TV Series Hulu
DaVinci Feature Film
Health Hero Stories TV Reality Pluto Health Hero Network
I’m Sorry Mom: Crimes of Carly Gregg TV Reality Peacock
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta S13 TV Reality MTV/VH1
Mad Pooper TV Reality TLC
Married to Medicine: Atlanta S12 TV Reality Bravo
Million Dollar Mountain Home TV Reality A&E
Pivotal Moments S1 TV Reality WABE TV
Portia S4 TV Reality FOX
Real Murders of Atlanta S4 TV Reality Oxygen
ReDefining History S3 TV Reality WABE TV
Rescued by Faith TV Movie Lifetime
Station Break Feature Film
The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4 TV Series Vimeo OTT
The Martha Carelli Story TV Movie Lifetime
Tis So Sweet Feature Film Netflix
Tulsa King S4 TV Series Paramount
Untitled HBCU Project TV Series Netflix
Welcome to Plathville S8 TV Reality TLC/Discovery +
Will Trent S4 TV Series FOX

