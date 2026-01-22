June 25, 2026: The War and Treaty to Perform at Decatur WatchFest ‘26

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 today announced The War and Treaty will perform a free concert June 25th in advance of the United States match as part of the City of Decatur’s 34-day celebration of FIFA World Cup 2026™. The concert will take place on Decatur Square.

This is the latest in a series of Decatur WatchFest ‘26 concerts that will include additional big names as well as local and international artists throughout the 34 days of the FIFA World Cup 26™ tournament.

Concert timing and free ticket information will be announced on Decatur WatchFest ‘26’s website and its social media pages including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. They were nominated for the Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, and have also been nominated for Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards two years in a row and for Vocal Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards.

The band has won two Americana Music Awards (both for Duo/Group of the Year) and has received additional nominations and recognition from CMT Music Awards, Folk Alliance International, People’s Choice Country Awards, as well as from the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Announced Decatur WatchFest ‘26 Concert Dates:

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 musical acts are produced in partnership with Amplify My Community, which produces the annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival.

“The City of Decatur is so excited to welcome The War And Treaty to Decatur,” says Andrea Arnold, Decatur City Manager. “We are thrilled to have this powerhouse couple perform as part of the Decatur WatchFest ‘26 celebration.”

FIFA World Cup 2026™ runs from June 11, 2026 through July 19, 2026, with eight matches taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Easily accessible by MARTA connecting Decatur to downtown, Decatur will join greater Atlanta to celebrate the arrival of world class soccer to Atlanta.

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 will offer 34-days of free music, activities, and food and beverages on and around the newly renovated Decatur Square.

Every day of FIFA World Cup 26™ matches will be celebrated in Decatur during WatchFest ‘26

All matches will be shown in Decatur’s Official WatchFest Soccer Pubs and Restaurants

Pre/post match concerts will feature named and local acts

Decatur is a Soccer Town

Soccer is huge in Decatur. From international viewing parties and pub crawls to Atlanta United and Decatur FC to the many recreational soccer leagues for adults and children, the four-square miles of Decatur are a soccer mecca. Decatur FC set a new WPSL attendance record twice in their inaugural season and was awarded franchise of the year (2024).

Decatur WatchFest is a partnership of the City of Decatur, the Decatur Downtown Development Authority, and the Decatur Tourism Bureau.