‘Law & Order: SVU’ Promotes Georgia-based Corey Cott To Series Regular

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit fans will see a lot more of Detective Jake Griffin moving forward in Season 27.

Corey Cott, who joined the hit NBC police procedural early this season, has been promoted to a series regular. He debuted in Episode 2 titled “A Waiver of Consent” as Detective Griffin, who has friends in pretty high places, which put Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on high alert as she met her new detective for the first time. Before the current season, he made a one-off appearance in Season 18 and in Season 22 of the mothership series Law & Order.

New episodes of SVU air on Thursday night on NBC.

Read more at Deadline

Learn more about Cott’s work with Matthew Perkins on “Fortune” here