Lights. Camera. America! Sundance Recap

The “Lights, Camera, America” event, co-hosted by Monarch, Film USA and Wrapbook and in partnership with FilmUSA, offered Georgia Entertainment’s partners a valuable platform for exclusive engagement. The audience was full of filmmakers and professionals from tax, finance and legal sectors, all centered on U.S. production.

The panel focused on how the United States can continue to champion film production, strengthen local economies and protect U.S. jobs amid increasing global competition. The discussion highlighted the importance of federal, state and local film incentives, as well as the role that collaboration plays in keeping production thriving across the country.

Panelists included Katie Pryor (Film USA), Houston King (producer, “Chasing Summer,” Sundance premiere feature), Brendan Gallavan (Netflix), Ryan Broussard (Wrapbook) and Fred Siegel (Fred Siegel, CPA). The discussion was moderated by Marco Cordova, director of film and tax credit investments at Monarch Private Capital.

Cordova asked panelists, “Where’s the best place to shoot in the U.S.?” Broussard replied, “The states themselves have the most aggressive incentives they have ever had.”

Local incentives like Savannah’s new program are springing up across the country. Beyond the 30% the state offers, filming in Savannah can net cash rebates for qualified feature films and television series, and a $25,000 bonus awarded to productions that qualify for the Savannah Entertainment Production Incentive and hire 50% or more local crew.

Pryor charged the audience to get involved with influencing government policymaking around filming, saying that everyone has both a right and a duty to advocate for the industry.

“We are so grateful to partner with Monarch on the Lights, Camera, America panel series and networking affair,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Marco and his team do an incredible job of bringing in top panelists and curating an audience that is truly unique at Sundance.”

The Meet the Film Commissioners After Party offered a unique opportunity to connect with film commissioners and industry peers while enjoying drinks, a local DJ and a lively atmosphere.