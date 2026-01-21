Local communities embracing global events: How Dunwoody is getting creative

Delaney Tarr

Staff Writer

Dunwoody is tapping into its global sensibilities to gear up for the 2026 World Cup, aiming to draw in a whole new crowd and getting creative with how they do it.

Georgia as a whole understands what is coming. The FIFA World Cup is a global phenomenon, and with eight matches scheduled in Atlanta for 2026, locals are bracing for impact. Some have likened it to “several consecutive Super Bowls,” while others draw comparisons to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, an event that fundamentally reshaped the city.

And they’re probably right. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will transform Atlanta. Already, major developments like the Centennial Yards Entertainment District have emerged adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown. The city is rolling out new creative signage and wayfinding systems, along with fresh approaches to advertising and employee uniforms.

It’s all a push to prepare for an estimated 300,000 visitors in the region. In total, the 2026 World Cup is estimated to create a $1 billion economic impact in Atlanta, and not just within city limits.

Metro Atlanta cities such as Dunwoody are gearing up for their own tourism boost ahead of summer 2026. For these spots near the urban center, the focus is on attracting tourists by spreading out hotels, restaurants and entertainment offerings.

This is where Discover Dunwoody, the city’s official destination marketing organization, comes in. Chief Marketing and Operating Officer Mark Galvin said the city has the potential to be a real hub during the 2026 festivities, even if it’s located outside downtown Atlanta.

