Premiere event held for 90s-themed horror feature film: ‘Southern Scares’ at historic Springer Opera House

By Jordan Massey

Southern Scares is the second feature film put on by director and screenwriter Paul Rowe’s Last Caress Productions, in partnership with producer Andy Carpenter and Trey Walker’s Mud Films. The project debuted on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Springer Opera House in downtown Columbus, which also happens to be one of the locations featured in the project.

Other notable locations that can be spotted in the film include the Bradley Theatre, the Chattahoochee River, the Historic Westville Village, Noccaula Falls Park, and Pine Mountain Trail. “It’s a mix of found footage and modern cinematographic techniques,” said Rowe.

The film is set in the early 1990s, so the screen switches between a 16:9 aspect ratio and a contrasting 4:3 aspect ratio, the latter emulating the effect of watching a tape from a VHS camcorder. The central character in the film is named Ellen, who works in a video store owned by her grandfather, where she watches old tapes from her missing sister, Roberta’s recorded series Southern Scares, which highlights tragic stories and spooky lore across Georgia and Alabama.

