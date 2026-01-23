Reel Friends & BFF Partner to Present—The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Reel Friends, an Atlanta-based production company focused on community-driven film experiences founded by Rocco Shapiro, is teaming up with BFF (formerly Bumble BFF) to present a special screening of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement on Tuesday, January 27 at the Tara Theatre.

The event kicks off with a pre-show pajama party pageant at 8:00 PM, followed by the film screening at 8:30 PM. Designed to celebrate friendship, film, and connection, the evening blends nostalgic cinema with interactive community-building experiences.

Guests will be able to join the Reel Friends group on BFF to receive a free commemorative ticket and screening passes (limited to 50). Reel Friends and BFF will also debut a photo wall activation where attendees can take Polaroid photos to capture and share the moment.

“So many of my favorite friendships have started by sitting next to a stranger in the dark and realizing you love the same thing,” said Rocco Shapiro, founder of Reel Friends. “Partnering with BFF allows Reel Friends to build on that magic and transform film screenings into true friendship hubs for people looking to find their people.”

“Reel Friends has always been about turning a shared love of movies into real human connection,” Shapiro added. “A friendship with BFF feels like a natural extension of that mission. Together, we’re creating a welcoming space where a night at the movies can turn into a lasting friendship.”

BFF is proud to power Reel Friends, supporting film lovers and filmmakers alike while fostering meaningful connections through cinema. Attendees are encouraged to join the Reel Friends group on BFF for exclusive event offers by scanning the QR code at the event or visiting:

Reel Friends on BFF

See more at the Tara Theatre