Savannah Updates Local Film Incentive to Support Independent Filmmakers

Savannah Regional Film Commission has announced an update to its local film incentive program, introducing a new Tier 1 Local Film Production Rebate aimed at supporting independent filmmakers and locally driven projects.

The new Tier 1 incentive is designed for productions with a minimum budget of $1 million and offers rebates of up to $100,000 for qualified local spend. The program is intended to lower barriers for independent storytellers while encouraging increased production activity and economic impact within the region.

This addition expands Savannah’s existing incentive structure, which already includes:

A $4 million budget / up to $175,000 rebate production tier

A $5 million and above / up to $300,000 rebate series tier

Together, the updated tiers provide a broader range of options for filmmakers at different stages and scales of production.

Savannah has long positioned itself as a welcoming destination for storytellers, offering a combination of historic settings, experienced crews and supportive local infrastructure. The expanded incentive framework reinforces that commitment, particularly for independent voices seeking to develop, produce and grow projects in the region.

The updated program reflects a continued focus on strengthening Savannah’s role in Georgia’s film and entertainment ecosystem while supporting the creative and economic contributions of independent production.