‘Stranger Things’ Generated Over $650M for Georgia’s Economy, Netflix Reports

Netflix reports that “Stranger Things” contributed more than $1.4 billion to the U.S. economy since production began in 2015, with Georgia receiving the largest share of that economic impact.

According to Netflix, the series generated over $650 million for Georgia’s GDP, where the show was primarily filmed despite being set in fictional Hawkins, Indiana. The production engaged more than 2,000 Georgia-based vendors and created thousands of jobs across the state’s film, hospitality and tourism sectors.

California saw the second-highest economic contribution at over $500 million, serving as the backdrop for scenes set in Lenora Hills.

Nationwide, “Stranger Things” created over 8,000 production jobs across its five-season run. Some Georgia filming locations have become popular fan destinations, including Bradley’s Olde Tavern in Jackson, which appeared as the Hawk Theater in downtown Hawkins.

The series has amassed over 1.2 billion views on Netflix since its 2016 debut, making it the streaming platform’s most-watched show ever. Season 5, which began streaming in November, delivered Netflix’s biggest opening week for an English-language series with 59.6 million views.

Read the full report at https://about.netflix.com/en/news/made-in-america-how-stranger-things-electrified-the-us-economy