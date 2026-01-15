Sundance Institute Appoints David Linde as CEO

The nonprofit Sundance Institute today announced the appointment of David Linde as Chief Executive Officer. Linde will assume the role effective on February 17, 2026.

As CEO, Linde will lead all areas of the Sundance Institute making up the comprehensive ecosystem of artist labs, grants, and fellowships, Sundance Collab, public programs worldwide, the Sundance Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival’s transition to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027. He will continue to advance the nonprofit’s foundational mission to elevate artist voices and connect their stories with audiences around the world.

“For over 40 years, Sundance Institute has stood at the intersection of artistic excellence, audience impact, and industry significance by playing a formative role in shaping the careers of filmmakers and uplifting independent work globally,” said Ebs Burnough, Sundance Institute Board Chair. “Following a period of interim leadership, we are pleased to appoint David Linde as our permanent CEO. Throughout his career he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a shared commitment to independent voices. David brings a rare combination of industry fluency, social cause management, and deep commitment to artists, positioning the organization to build on our legacy while advancing our mission for the future.”

“I am honored to join Sundance Institute as CEO to steward an organization that is essential to independent artists, the broader creative community, and culture at large,” said David Linde, incoming Sundance Institute CEO. “I look forward to working alongside the staff, artists, partners, and the board to further advance the visionary programs and Festival, while ensuring that bold, original storytelling continues to thrive and that the Institute’s truly central role for creative storytellers and their champions endures.”

A longtime advocate for artist-driven storytelling, Linde has collaborated with acclaimed directors and creatives on numerous award-winning films and has built and led teams across the independent and studio sectors. His proficiency in founding and scaling organizations, combined with his deep and authentic engagement with artists and the industry while prioritizing the needs of storytellers and audiences alike, provides a strategic and values focused perspective to the role.

Linde has been consulting for film and media companies in the U.S. and Europe while also executive producing multiple titles since he ended his tenure as CEO of Participant in 2024. Participant was an influential independent film and television production company dedicated to producing entertainment with social impact. He was responsible for leading the company’s overall strategy, content creation, advocacy, operations, strategic investments, and acquisitions. His prior professional experience includes roles as Chairman of Universal Pictures, Co-Founder of Focus Features, Partner at Good Machine, and CEO and owner of Lava Bear Films. He has been instrumental in the formation and growth in leading independent film studios and expanding their global reach.

Linde serves on the Board of Trustees of the American Film Institute, the Board of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts North America, and the Board of Directors of Film Independent. He was elected to two full terms on the Board of Directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, including as its Treasurer. Throughout his career, he has applied consistent focus on supporting artists, stewarding influential establishments, and advancing purposeful impact at scale.