The Brio Theater Announces Community Grand Opening and Official Ribbon Cuttings in Tucker, GA

The spotlight is officially on Tucker as The Brio Theater, a female, Black-owned performing arts and creative hub, celebrates its highly anticipated grand opening with a series of community events and ribbon cuttings this January.

The celebration begins with the Brio’s Official Grand Opening & Community Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Sunday, January 25 at 3:00 PM, featuring a special appearance by Tucker’s newly installed Mayor, Anne Lerner. This milestone event welcomes Metro Atlanta’s residents, artists, leaders, and families to experience The Brio as Tucker’s newest cultural anchor and creative home.

Additional ceremonial moment:

Friday, January 30 | 12:30–1:00 PM — City of Tucker & DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

The Brio is a movement—a dynamic, multi-use performing arts and creative center designed to serve as a space where creativity, purpose, and community intersect. As a creative hub, The Brio offers stellar stage productions, musical performances, original poetry shows, acting and voice training, dance/fitness classes, personal and professional development workshops, and community events that inspire growth and connection. It is a home for both aspiring and professional creatives throughout Metro Atlanta.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur and artist Delores Burgess, The Brio represents the culmination of a life dedicated to artistic excellence and personal transformation. With over 30 years of business leadership and more than two decades in the performing arts, Burgess brings a rare blend of strategy, artistry, and mentorship to the space. A professional singer, actor, playwright, director, author, and certified action coach, she has guided countless individuals in transforming raw talent into refined performance—and bold ideas into realized works.

“The Brio exists to cultivate creativity, confidence, and connection,” says Burgess. “This is a space where artistry lives, voices are amplified, and the community comes together to grow.”

As The Brio opens its doors, it invites the Tucker community and greater Metro Atlanta area to be part of something bigger—a vibrant, purpose-driven space where creativity takes center stage and transformation follows.