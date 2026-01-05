The credits roll on ‘Stranger Things’

Georgia Entertainment Founder and CEO Randy Davidson sat down with Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Rachel Cohen Noebes to discuss the future of Georgia’s film industry as part of her larger story on the conclusion of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

In the article, Davidson is quoted as saying, “Somebody told me the other day, ‘It’s two o’clock in the afternoon for this thing in Georgia.’… I still think we’re on the morning side of it.”

Story excerpt:

As the hit Netflix show that was largely made in Georgia concludes, the state’s film industry is looking for its next big hit

Clinking Icees instead of champagne, sharing an armrest instead of a midnight kiss and knowing that when the clock strikes, it is the beginning of the end: For some, this New Year’s Eve signals a different kind of celebration. The evening of Dec. 31, the fate of the Upside Down, the heroes of Hawkins and Vecna, will play out on AMC theater screens across the nation.

If none of those references sound familiar, you somehow missed out on the ’80s-drenched phenomenon that was — and in the forms of a Tony-award winning play, animated series, pop-ups and more, will live on as — “Stranger Things.” Season 5, the show’s final season, will air its over two-hour finale in theaters, bringing the series to a dramatic conclusion. Looking back on the near decade run of the acclaimed, largely Georgia-produced Netflix blockbuster, it’s hard not to parallel the rise of the sci-fi show with the boom in the Peach State’s film industry. But the big question is, like the streaming show, are the good times over?