Trilith Institute Enrolling Now for Introduction to Costume Design Evening Course

Trilith Institute, the education and workforce development arm at Trilith Studios, is now enrolling for Introduction to Costume Design, an in-person evening course designed to prepare students for entry-level work in film and television costume departments. The course runs Feb. 9 through April 28, 2026, and will be held Mondays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Trilith Institute at Trilith Studios Production Centre in Fayetteville.

Taught by working industry professionals, Introduction to Costume Design blends hands-on learning with real-world production insight. The course is part of Trilith Institute’s professional education program, which offers industry-led training for college students, career changers, recent graduates and working professionals seeking to build or expand skills for the screen industries.

Introduction to Costume Design was developed by longtime costumer Hollis Smith, whose credits include WandaVision, The Walking Dead and Ms. Marvel. The course is taught by Mia Nunnally, whose work includes Ozark, Stranger Things and Captain America: Civil War.

Designed for aspiring costume professionals and creatives transitioning into film and television, the course provides an immersive look inside a working costume department. Students explore Hollywood costume history, department structure, job roles, equipment and on-set protocols, while gaining insight into how costume departments collaborate with other film crafts throughout production.

Trilith Institute will expand its professional education offerings in March with additional evening courses. Foundations of Script Supervision, a virtual course running March 10 through April 28 on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., offers intensive training in continuity, script breakdowns, industry paperwork and on-set best practices. Locations 101, running March 12 through April 30 on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., provides a practical introduction to the locations department, including scouting, logistics and entry-level career pathways.

Trilith Institute is a nonprofit organization focused on discovering and developing the next generation of storytellers and creative leaders through immersive learning, professional education and direct access to working industry professionals. Its professional education courses are designed and taught by industry veterans to provide real-world skills, professional standards and clear pathways into film and television careers.

To learn more or register, visit https://trilithinstitute.org/events/category/adult-course/.