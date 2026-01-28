WATCH: Dan Cathy talks plans for Trilith in 2026

Dan Cathy, executive chairman of Chick-fil-A and visionary behind Trilith, invites viewers into one of Georgia’s most ambitious entertainment destinations as it enters 2026. Trilith is a master-planned community and purpose-built content-creation ecosystem in Fayetteville that encompasses film and television production studios, residential neighborhoods, dining and retail spaces and Trilith LIVE — a 2,200-seat entertainment venue designed for interactive live performances, cinema and unscripted programming.

As the driving force behind Trilith’s development, Cathy shares his vision for 2026 as the year when all the pieces come together, from new hotels and restaurants to the grand opening of Trilith LIVE, positioning the community as a major player in Georgia’s booming entertainment economy.