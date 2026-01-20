WATCH: SCAD’s Rouse Highlights Atlanta Campus as TV Industry Hub

Karl J. Rouse, associate dean of the School of Film and Acting at Savannah College of Art and Design, champions SCAD’s Atlanta campus as a hub for phenomenal industry projects and student opportunities. Recent highlights include hosting an advanced screening of “Stranger Things” for the show’s crew at the SCADshow theater.

SCAD TVfest, the university’s signature television festival, returns Feb. 4-6, 2026, celebrating the latest developments in television, streaming and digital media. The 14th annual event — open to the public — brings together industry professionals, students and fans at SCADshow in Midtown Atlanta for screenings, panels and discussions exploring trends in broadcast, streaming, cable, web, social media and advertising.