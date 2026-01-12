Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ No. 1 With $21M+, ‘Housemaid’ In Brawl For No. 2 With ‘Primate’

2026, knock on wood, continues to be on a good start in its first 11 days at the domestic box office with around $327M, +23% from the same period a year ago. The entire weekend is figured around $100M, which is pretty good for January, +25% from the same period last year. Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash isn’t as strong as the first two films stateside with an anticipated running four weekend total tomorrow of $342.6M, about -34% behind Avatar: Way of Water, the movie is powerful enough to be the roux of the January box office. The threequel pulled in $21.3M in its fourth consecutive weekend at No. 1.

Second once a fight between Zootopia 2, Paramount/18Hz’s Primate and the fourth weekend of Lionsgate’s The Housemaid has resulted in a dust-up between the latter two now with $11M+ a piece. The Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, Paul Feig directed thriller will cross $100M by Friday of the MLK weekend.

Lionsgate’s Greenland 2: Migration is coming in at the lower end of its $8M-$10M projection with $8.5M. Previous Lionsgate Butler openings post Covid include Plane ($10M) and last year’s really good Den of Thieves: Pantera ($15M). That STX and Anton co-production cost $90M, but Lionsgate took U.S. for $10M. Pic’s weekend doesn’t include Canada. Both Primate and Greenland 2 get B- CinemaScores.

