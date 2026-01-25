Weekend Box Office Results: Monster Winter Storm Takes Its Toll On Box Office Lowest Weekend YTD With $58M+

About 400 theaters have closed, which has sent the opening for Amazon MGM Studios‘ Chris Pratt movie to $11.2M, in addition to impacting other titles. Rivals might cry that for a $60M production, this isn’t the ideal start, but then again, they’re not Amazon which as a $2.55 trillion company has no stakes. Remember, if theatrical can recoup their P&A expenses, they’re good. Sony distributed foreign for Amazon as part of their deal which counted $11.6M from 80 markets for a global of $22.8M. I understand Mercy was shot in California, so a big plus there.

As we previously told you, this start is in the range and ahead of other dude heavy movies, i.e. Greenland 2 ($8M), Flight Risk ($11.5M) and The Creator ($14M). AMC Burbank with $32K remains the highest grossing venue with $32K.

