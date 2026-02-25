2027 Sundance Film Festival Dates & Venues Announced

Today the Sundance Film Festival announces the 2027 edition will make its Boulder, Colorado debut on January 21–31, 2027. This will be the first time the Festival will welcome global audiences to its new location. Mark your calendars for the seminal gathering where artists and audiences will converge to explore bold storytelling and celebrate independent film. The 2027 Festival will feature a wide range of world premieres, compelling conversations, special events, and more. The January gathering continues the Festival’s enduring impact of championing original voices, forging meaningful connections, and entertaining audiences from around the world. Boulder, Colorado, will be the Sundance Film Festival’s home beginning in 2027 and beyond.

“Working closely with the Colorado community, the 2027 Sundance Film Festival is already in our sights as we build towards an exciting debut in Boulder where our programming will meet audiences next January,” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming. “Nestled at the base of Colorado’s iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder’s campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories. Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff. We’ll share more details in the coming months and hope you’ll join us on our journey to Boulder as we build the Sundance Film Festival’s new home.”

Official venues for the upcoming 2027 Sundance Film Festival are also being revealed. Across these engaging locations, artists will showcase their captivating works, audiences will experience the debut of entertaining and trailblazing storytelling, and attendees will join in thought-provoking conversations and lively events, with additional information to follow in the coming months. The Festival will bring these experiences to a variety of vibrant neighborhoods across the city allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the thriving and innovative arts landscape.

2027 Sundance Film Festival Official Venues

Theaters:

Boedecker Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Boulder High School Auditorium

Boulder Theater

Casey Middle School Auditorium

Chautauqua Auditorium

Cinemark Century Boulder

eTown Hall

Gordon Gamm Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — University of Colorado Boulder

Muenzinger Auditorium — University of Colorado Boulder

Roe Green Theatre — University of Colorado Boulder

Talks and Festival Programming:

Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library District

Dairy Arts Center

eTown Hall

Old Main — University of Colorado Boulder

The Sundance Film Festival is an artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute, which uplifts the development of emerging artists on a year-round basis through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more.

