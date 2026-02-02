A New Era of Convergence and Innovation

By Randy Davidson

Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment

Every year, when we sit down to shape an edition of the Creative Economy Journal, we ask ourselves the same question: what story needs to be told right now about Georgia’s place in the global creative landscape? This year, the answer emerged immediately. We are in a moment when the boundaries between industries, disciplines and formats are dissolving and in that blend we find growth and momentum.

Across sports, film, music, gaming, immersive entertainment and tourism, we are observing the same repeating pattern. Organizations that were built for one purpose are expanding into new, multipurpose arenas. Facilities designed for production are being reimagined as creator spaces. Stories once confined to a stage or a screen are becoming audience experiences.

Georgia is not following this shift. Georgia is helping steer it.

The theme of this year’s journal captures that movement clearly: Where Sports, Entertainment and Innovation Converge. It is a framework that allows us to study our creative economy as an interconnected system rather than separate sectors.

This system includes talent, infrastructure, policy and cultural identity working together. In recent years, these conversations have been concentrated heavily on film. The incentive transformed our state and created a foundation for thousands of jobs. Yet when you widen the lens, it becomes clear that this same foundation now supports music, gaming, esports, live events, immersive experiences and the broader innovation economy.

In this edition, we highlight stories that show how place, policy and creativity are shaping Georgia’s trajectory.

We look at Interstellar Entertainment’s groundbreaking fusion of cinema and live sports, where families gather in luxury theaters to watch FIFA matches on massive screens with restaurant-quality service and reclining chairs. Founded by international entertainment executive Michael Fisk, whose credits span Warner Bros., Sony Pictures and multiple James Bond films, the company is pioneering a model that brings the communal energy of stadium experiences into intimate theater settings across the nation. It is a vivid example of how Georgia’s entertainment ecosystem continues to innovate at the intersection of technology, sports and storytelling, creating accessible experiences that unite generations around shared passion.

We also profile the rise of immersive entertainment in Georgia, where audiences step into the story rather than observe it. From the Van Gogh exhibitions in Atlanta to the whimsical world of Mirth and Mischief in Helen to the multisensory experience of SCADstory, these offerings merge art, technology and tourism in ways that invite new visitors and create space for new creative careers.

The alignment between these emerging forms and our established film and television industry is not accidental. It reflects the resilience and adaptability of our ecosystem. Two decades ago, Georgia embraced the film industry and built world-class infrastructure. That same infrastructure now allows us to support new sectors with the same confidence.

Sports and entertainment, once viewed through separate lenses, continue to merge at every turn. Professional teams have become media companies. Stadiums and arenas function as content creation engines. Fan engagement strategies born in gaming and esports are shaping how audiences participate in concerts and live events. Georgia sits at a unique intersection with major sports franchises, a strong esports community and an experienced creative workforce ready to produce, distribute and monetize the stories that flow from live experiences.

With global events such as the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Super Bowl approaching, our state has a rare opportunity. We can host, activate and tell the stories that influence how Georgia is seen around the world.

Policy remains central to this progress. Georgia’s legislature built the competitive advantage that made our creative industries possible. As we look toward 2026 and new tourism strategies, the role of policy continues to shape our potential.

At Georgia Entertainment, we have always believed that success requires an outward and inward focus. We recruit globally at places like Cannes, Sundance and South by Southwest, and we rally locally with events around the state in places like Columbus, Savannah, Macon, Rome and Valdosta. These gatherings bring creatives and lawmakers into the same room around a shared passion for job creation and economic development.

Inside this edition, you will find stories of entrepreneurs, builders and visionaries who are pushing our creative economy into new territory. You will meet companies that manufacture materials exclusively for film and television productions. You will read about advisors helping creators navigate intellectual property protections, co-production agreements and international collaborations. The businesses that support Georgia’s creative industries are as varied and dynamic as the artists and producers themselves.

The common thread through every story, from theater to immersive art, from esports to music, from small towns to global showcases, is the understanding that creativity drives sustainable economic development. It fuels tourism, sparks investment, supports employment and inspires people. The innovation economy is upon us, thanks to the work of filmmakers, musicians, gamers, designers and storytellers all around us.

This year marks a milestone for us at Georgia Entertainment. We are celebrating ten years of storytelling, community building and advocacy. Over the past decade, we have seen our state evolve, expand and strengthen its role as a creative leader. We take pride in that journey and remain committed to elevating Georgia’s creators for the decade ahead.

The old perception that the arts were optional or secondary has faded. The innovation economy is being built by filmmakers, musicians, gamers, designers and storytellers across our state.

Our mission is to keep elevating this work so policymakers, investors and global audiences understand what Georgia has become: the cultural, entertainment and creative capital of the world, whose story is still being written.

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.