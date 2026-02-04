Atlanta mayor announces initiatives to help boost small businesses during the World Cup

by

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens, Invest Atlanta President and CEO Dr. Eloisa Klementich, Central Atlanta Progress President A.J. Robinson, and Showcase Atlanta Interim Executive Director Lamar Stewart held a joint press conference on Feb. 3 to discuss how small businesses can benefit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal, between June 11 and July 19. Matches held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will feature the countries of Cape Verde, Haiti, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Uzbekistan.

The influx of soccer fans expected provides a unique economic opportunity for Atlanta’s small businesses, if owners and operators collaborate with the city in preparedness efforts ahead of the World Cup.

As Atlanta continues attracting events like the World Cup and the Super Bowl in 2028, Dickens said he wants to ensure that Atlanta’s local business community isn’t sidelined.

“I want to see what [businesses]do [for the World Cup]happens with Atlanta and not to Atlanta,” Dickens said. “That belief led to the creation of Showcase Atlanta. One of our city’s greatest strengths – both culturally and economically – is our small business community … and Atlanta is known for fostering an environment for small businesses to thrive.”

For instance, Showcase Atlanta’s Marketing Grant Program will provide grants up to $5,000 to eligible businesses in the Downtown and Castleberry Hill neighborhoods near the stadium. These grants are aimed at increasing visibility and customer engagement during large-scale events hosted in Atlanta. Eligible local, small businesses must be located within the city and have a city occupational tax certificate.

Dickens also announced Showcase Atlanta’s Youth Entrepreneurship Accelerator for residents under the age of 21. The accelerator will offer a select number of entrepreneurs a special youth vendor license to help them fund and sell their goods during this summer’s World Cup.

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta

Used with permission. Follow RoughDraft Atlanta here.