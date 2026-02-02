Award-Winning Georgia Filmmaker Announces Premiere of New Anthology Series

Ken Merritt, CEO of Off the Rails Productions and renowned independent filmmaker, invites Georgia’s entertainment media to the premiere of his latest short film, The Filmmaker. The event will take place on February 11, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Vybez Restaurant and Lounge in Stonecrest, Georgia.

Hosted by LexLoveFilming , this free event also features a book signing by Kelly Evans for Toxic Love and a special appearance by the cast of Married and Still Looking.

Filmed on location in Cumming, Georgia, The Filmmaker serves as the first installment in Merritt’s upcoming anthology series, The Fourth Wall. The series is designed to intentionally dismantle the traditional barrier between the story and the audience. While “breaking the fourth wall” is often avoided in conventional cinema, Merritt’s series embraces the technique to pull viewers into emotionally charged, psychologically driven narratives.

This debut episode is a poignant exploration of family, legacy, and the heavy cost of holding on.

“The Filmmaker follows a film student who returns home from college to face an impossible choice,” Merritt says. “He must decide whether to keep the camera rolling so his father can keep living, or finally accept one of life’s harshest realities.”

Merritt brings a proven track record to this new venture. His previous accolades include Best Editing and Best Soundtrack at the 2023 Cobb International Film Festival for Jesse’s Gift, an Award of Merit at the Southern Shorts Awards, and an Award of Excellence from the One-Reeler Short Film Competition. His film Green-Eyed Monster also secured Best Local Film in the annual 72 Hour Horror Film Race.

Members of the press are encouraged to attend the premiere to experience the launch of The Fourth Wall series. Merritt is available for interviews regarding the series’ unique creative direction and his future projects.

