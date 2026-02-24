Columbus Film Office extends Local Filmmaker Grant Program application deadline

The Columbus Film Office has announced an extension of the application submission deadline for its Local Filmmaker Grant Program to March 31, 2026. The extension comes in response to overwhelming interest generated at last week’s Columbus Creator’s Mixer, where the volume of questions from attendees and the number of applications already received signaled strong demand from the local filmmaking community.

The program is designed to nurture local talent and support independent filmmakers in the Chattahoochee Valley, and has demonstrated significant success in its inaugural year, fostering creative projects that showcase the region’s storytelling talent and production capabilities.

Individual grant amounts for 2026 will be $10,000, with five grants available. These awards reflect the film office’s commitment to investing in the local creative economy and providing meaningful support to filmmakers at various stages of their careers.

The program’s impact was recently showcased through a private, invite-only red carpet premiere of “It Wants Nightmares,” the winner of the 2025 Columbus Filmmaker Grant top prize. The screening was held at the National Infantry Museum’s IMAX Theater on Friday, Oct. 17, with nearly 90 percent of the film’s cast, crew and locations sourced from the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We’re committed to nurturing homegrown talent and helping local filmmakers bring their visions to life,” said Columbus Film Commissioner Joel Slocumb. “The success we’ve seen in 2025 has inspired us to expand our investment in Columbus’s creative community.”

In addition to the Local Filmmaker Grant Program, the Columbus Film Fund provides financial incentives to compensate producers for the additional costs associated with bringing crew to Columbus. With incentives up to $300,000, the fund helps dramatically cut production costs without sacrificing quality.

For more information about the Local Filmmaker Grant Program or the Columbus Film Fund, contact Joel Slocumb at the Columbus Film Office at 706-256-0075.