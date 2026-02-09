Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. Presents 2026 Black History Film Festival

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., of District 5, once again welcomes acclaimed actor Lamman Rucker as the guest emcee for the 2026 Black History Film Festival (BHFF) Opening Reception. The Opening Reception kicks off the film festival on Friday, February 27th, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center.

During the Opening Reception, the Commissioner will present scholarships prior to the start of the screening of several noteworthy films that will be shown throughout the weekend.

To RSVP for the Opening Reception, all guests must visit HTTPS://TINYURL.COM/2026BHFF

Complimentary parking and refreshments will be provided at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center, 3600 Aviation Circle NW in Atlanta.

Those registered to attend the Opening Reception on February 27th, will be able to view the following films:

7 p.m. – Joe Barry Carroll

7:10 p.m. – Just and Perfect

7:40 p.m. – Through The Years

8:15 p.m. – Rise of Legion

9:15 p.m. – Moment in Time

The 2026 Black History Film Festival continues Saturday, February 28th. Although the film festival is free, seating is limited. To RSVP all guests must visit https://tinyurl.com/SATBHFF

Guests will be able to screen the following films will be screened from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Fulton County South Annex, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in South Fulton:

Noon – The Spirit We Move With

12:20 p.m. – Justice and Reconciliation

12:55 p.m. – This Is Not an Elective

1:10 p.m. – Strut the Yard: The Documentary

1:55 p.m. – A New Day Begun: The Black National Anthem

2:17 p.m. – Through The Years

2:52 p.m. – I Was the Weirdo

4:15 p.m. – The Great Organizer: Ella Baker

4:45 p.m. – Prophet: The Story of Nat Turner

Those seeking more information on this event can reach the office of District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. contact Chief of Staff, Dorsha.Dawkins@FultonCountyGA,gov.