Decatur WatchFest ‘26 Announces Volunteer Program

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 today announced the launch of its Volunteer Program, designed to support a series of events scheduled to celebrate all things FIFA World Cup ‘26™. 350 volunteers will be selected and trained to support concerts and other activities, and to be ambassadors for the City.

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 will offer 34-days of free music, games, activities and food and beverages on and around the newly renovated Decatur Square..

Every day of FIFA World Cup 26™ matches will be celebrated in Decatur during WatchFest ‘26

All matches will be shown in Decatur’s Official WatchFest soccer pubs and restaurants

Pre/post match concerts will feature named and local acts on the newly renovated Decatur Square

Volunteer duties will include:

Staffing Decatur WatchFest concerts

Staffing Decatur WatchFest community events

Directing and assisting visitors as City Ambassadors

Volunteer registration opens on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. To learn more and to register, go to DecaturWatchFest26.com/volunteer.

“Decatur WatchFest was created to give residents of the City of Decatur an opportunity to be a part of this global moment of a lifetime and this volunteer program is another piece of that,” says Andrea Arnold, Decatur City Manager. “Volunteers are an essential part of Decatur WatchFest ‘26 and we look forward to working with members of our community to welcome the world and show all that Decatur has to offer.”

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 Concert Series

The Decatur WatchFest ‘26 concert series begins with Big Boi on June 11, continues with The War And Treaty on June 25, and concludes with Decatur’s own Indigo Girls closing out the City’s 34 days of festivities on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Additional local bands will be announced at a later date.

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 musical acts are produced in partnership with Amplify My Community, which produces the annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ runs from June 11, 2026 through July 19, 2026, with eight matches taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Easily accessible by MARTA connecting Decatur to downtown, Decatur will join greater Atlanta to celebrate the arrival of world class soccer to Atlanta.

Decatur is a Soccer Town

Soccer is huge in Decatur. From international viewing parties and pub crawls to Atlanta United and Decatur FC to the many recreational soccer leagues for adults and children, the four-square miles of Decatur are a soccer mecca. Decatur FC set a new WPSL attendance record twice in their inaugural season and was awarded franchise of the year (2024).

Decatur WatchFest is a partnership of the City of Decatur, the Decatur Downtown Development Authority, and the Decatur Tourism Burea