Fashion-Only Streaming Platform Launched in Atlanta

GZTV has officially been launched as one of the first streaming platforms dedicated exclusively to fashion, introducing a centralized destination for fashion films, runway shows, documentaries, series, interviews, and live fashion programming. The platform debuted in Downtown Atlanta at Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute during the University’s Homecoming Week, featuring a live demonstration, curated fashion film screening, and panel discussion.

Designed specifically for the fashion industry, GZTV addresses a long-standing gap in digital distribution by offering a purpose-built streaming ecosystem tailored to fashion storytelling.

Founded by 23-year-old award-winning international fashion model Justyn Burgest-Graham, GZTV launches on iOS with more than fifty original titles, including fashion films, documentaries, interviews, series, runway showcases, university productions, and more. The platform bridges fashion cinema around the world, seeing Atlanta as an emerging hub for fashion media and innovation.

“As a model, I could never find videos where I can learn the history of my career in a cinematic way and what is happening in the rest of the world of fashion besides the traditional publications,” Burgest-Graham said. “That challenge inspired me to create GZTV after I graduated college. This platform is more than just entertainment and streaming; it’s the fashion world.”

GZTV is the first mobile application built exclusively to serve fashion as its own streaming category, and show fashion markets around the world.

The platform delivers an immersive fashion experience anchored by The Fashion World home page, where content is organized into Fashion Shows, Films, Series, Documentaries, Movies and Interviews for seamless access. The Global Stage livestreams premieres from around the world with centralized viewing and watch party support, while the new Seasons feature enables uninterrupted binge watching.

Real-time notifications keep users informed of updates and casting calls, and integrated Watch and Shop links allow viewers to purchase featured collections directly. Powered by Giri, GZTV’s proprietary AI fashion companion, the platform also offers personalized recommendations, Apple AirPlay support, enhanced audio and captions on select titles.

In parallel with the platform launch, GZTV supports WHYME Corporation, a nonprofit institute focused on advocating for and supporting creators within the fashion industry. WHYME emphasizes advocacy, mental health awareness, creative development, and career guidance, addressing structural gaps often faced by emerging fashion talent.

WHYME builds upon years of school-based initiatives, workshops, and mentorship efforts, including recent outreach at Renaissance Middle School, where Burgest-Graham served as a guest speaker for students in the AVID Program, led by teacher Thelesia Barksdale. During the visit, he delivered a keynote titled “The Journey to Be a Fashion Model,” led interactive skill-building activities: How to tie a tie, Fashion History Lesson, and staged a live theatrical experience called Showday, immersing students in a fast-paced fashion production environment.

The visit was documented by GZTV and will be released as a documentary, capturing how fashion education and storytelling can shape confidence, creativity, and ambition at an early age.

Prior to founding GZTV, Burgest-Graham mentored more than one hundred students through student-led initiatives, producing sold-out fashion shows in Atlanta and supporting talent that later signed with agencies such as Forward, Ursula Wiedmann, Click, and NEXT. Drawing from this experience, WHYME was introduced using a proven curriculum and made its public debut during GSU’s 15th Annual Homecoming Parade.

Learn more: www.gztvnetwork.com/whyme