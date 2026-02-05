February 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified, productions. Learn more at Georgia.org
|21 Down
|Feature Film
|Adventure Garage
|TV Reality
|After Foster Care
|Documentary
|All the Sinners Bleed S1
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Behind the Curtain S6
|TV Reality
|ASO Productions
|Beyond the Gates S2
|TV Series
|CBS
|Catalina Christmas
|Feature Film
|Chad Powers S2
|TV Series
|Hulu
|Health Hero Stories
|TV Reality
|Pluto Health Hero Network
|Love and Hip Hop Atlanta S13
|TV Reality
|MTV/VH1
|Married to Medicine: Atlanta S12
|TV Reality
|Bravo
|Million Dollar Mountain Home
|TV Reality
|A&E
|Mother’s Helper
|Feature Film
|Pivotal Moments S1
|TV Reality
|WABE TV
|Portia S4
|TV Reality
|FOX
|Real Murders of Atlanta S4
|TV Reality
|Oxygen
|Smoke Alarm
|Documentary
|The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4
|TV Series
|Vimeo OTT
|Tulsa King S4
|TV Series
|Paramount
|Untitled HBCU Project
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Welcome to Plathville S8
|TV Reality
|TLC/Discovery +
|Who Killed My Mother?
|TV Movie
|Lifetime
|Will Trent S4
|TV Series
|FOX