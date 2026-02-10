Former Chamblee City Hall will become Spruill Studios in June

By Cathy Cobbs

The Spruill Center for the Arts announced on Feb. 9 its plans to open Spruill Studios, a new studio facility in the former Chamblee City Hall, focused on providing affordable creative space for artists in metro Atlanta.

“With so much upheaval in funding and an increasingly challenging environment for artists, we’re fortunate to be able to offer this subsidized creative space, especially for artists in the north metro area who hadn’t previously had an opportunity to participate in this type of local hub,” Spruill CEO Alan Mothner told Rough Draft.

Set to open in June, Spruill Studios will be housed in the former city hall building at 5468 Peachtree Road in the heart of downtown Chamblee. According to a release from Spruill, renovations are set to begin in March. Spruill officials will start accepting applications from artists interested in studio spots on March 9.

The space will house 15 studios in total – nine at approximately 200 square feet and six at 100 square feet. The renovated facility will also feature a dedicated public gallery showcasing works by the facility’s artists. Spruill officials intend to host open studio tours in tandem with major public events, such as Chamblee’s annual Chalk Walk.

“During our strategic planning process two years ago, our stakeholders identified a clear need for affordable and accessible studio space in the Perimeter area,” Mothner said. “We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Chamblee to be able to offer this space and programming for area artists. Spruill Studios is the next chapter in what is now a 50+ year legacy for our organization.”

Chamblee’s mayor called the new studios a win for all parties.

“This partnership represents a beautiful evolution of our former city hall, from a place of civic leadership to a space where creativity and community can thrive together, ” Brian Mock said. “We’re proud to partner with Spruill Center for the Arts and look forward to seeing this historic building continue to serve our community in a meaningful way.”

