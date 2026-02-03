Fortnite’s “Super Pet World” Launches Heartfelt Limited-Time Quest Supporting Pediatric Heart Transplant Research

During Heart Month this February, Fortnite players around the world will step into a powerful, story-driven experience that blends gameplay, empathy and real-world impact. “Super Pet World,” a free-to-play Fortnite island developed by Ghost Gaming, is launching a limited-time side quest, “Side Quest: Heartbeat on the Wind,” created in support of Enduring Hearts, the only nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to funding pediatric heart transplant research.

Available globally beginning Jan. 30, the quest introduces players to Alice, a young pediatric patient awaiting a lifesaving heart transplant, and her loyal companion, Meep Neep, a Wind Turnipa, who communicates in soft “meeps” only Alice can understand. Together, players help build the Turnipa Backpack, an advanced mechanical device supported by real-world research funded by Enduring Hearts that supports heart function while children await transplant.

Designed to be approachable, emotional and immersive, the quest unfolds through narrative-driven interactions, open-world exploration and moments of humor, offering players a deeper understanding of the transplant journey without breaking immersion.

“Games have an incredible ability to tell human stories in ways that are interactive and deeply personal,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Ghost Gaming. “With ‘Heartbeat on the Wind,’ our goal was to create something meaningful, an experience players remember not just because it’s fun, but because it connects them to a real cause and real families.”

A Quest With Heart

Players first meet Alice, her father Gregory and Meep Neep in a hospital setting, where Alice explains she was born with a heart that does not work properly and needs a transplant to survive. Until then, she relies on the Turnipa Backpack, piloted by Meep Neep using facial gestures, to help keep her alive.

Guided by Doctor Link, players embark on a multi-phase scavenger hunt across the Super Pet World open map to collect five key components needed to assemble the backpack. Each phase increases in difficulty and takes players through locations such as Dragonheart Village, Hermit Hill and Gemwatch Keep.

Once assembled, players assist Meep Neep in learning to operate the backpack through a short interactive mini-game that adds moments of levity and charm. The quest concludes with a successful transplant as Alice awakens with renewed energy and gratitude. Players receive a permanent, exclusive reward, the Enduring Potion, which adds +1 potion capacity in combat encounters and is unavailable elsewhere in the game.

Gaming Meets Purpose

The collaboration was designed to prioritize meaningful awareness and authentic engagement. Through an immersive in-game experience, players are invited to connect with the mission and learn more about pediatric heart transplant research supported by Enduring Hearts. By empowering creators and gamers to share the journey organically, the initiative extends its impact beyond the quest—sparking conversations, inspiring community involvement, and driving deeper understanding of this critical cause.

“Partnering with Fortnite ‘Super Pet World’ represents a powerful intersection of technology, storytelling and purpose,” said Lynda Lee Smith, CEO of Enduring Hearts. “Through play, players are introduced to the realities faced by children waiting for heart transplants and the critical role research plays in helping those hearts last longer and function better.”

Brian Grayson, Head of Game Development for Ghost Gaming added, “This project shows how gaming can be more than entertainment. It can spark empathy, start conversations and shine a light on causes that truly matter while remaining authentic to the player experience.”

Availability and Access

“Side Quest: Heartbeat on the Wind” will be available throughout February in honor of Heart Month and will sunset in March. Rewards earned during the quest will remain permanently unlocked for players.

The core “Super Pet World” game is already live inside Fortnite and actively played worldwide.

To access the experience:

Download Fortnite for free on PC, Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. In Fortnite, select “Play” and search for “Super Pet World.” Enter the island and begin the quest.