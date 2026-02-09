Fresh Films returns to Gwinnett to train the next generation of creators

Students at several Gwinnett-area schools are getting the opportunity to acquire hands-on experience in every aspect of content creation as Illinois-based Fresh Films has returned to metro Atlanta with its “Lights, Camera, Future” program.
Fresh Films is an award-winning nonprofit film production company with a mission to provide career pathways programming for young people to gain the skills they need to work in media production.
“We produce real content over the summers,” said Kelsey Conley, Fresh Films’ director of programs. “And that’s really how Fresh Films started — we would produce different TV shows, movies and documentary series over the summers and over spring breaks and we would invite students to join us on the sets to essentially learn alongside professionals.”
